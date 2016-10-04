Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Park In Queens Honors Native Christopher Walken With ... A Trail Of His Heads

Published October 4, 2016 at 6:37 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. They're not Halloween decorations, but they are spooky enough to be. A sculpture park in Queens is currently displaying a number of disembodied heads, emerging from the ground as part of the installation Monument to Walken. The faces are all that of actor Christopher Walken, who comes from Queens. The busts will be on display through March. And should you get any ideas, the park informs visitors no Walken picking allowed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories