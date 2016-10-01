Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will Elon Musk discover on Mars?

Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: I think he'll tear up a little when he discovers Martians driving electric cars.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Aw.

Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: I think he's going to find Gary Johnson's memory recall.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: The potatoes are going to taste kind of like poop.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, Tom, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Faith Salie, Tom Bodett.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to Scott Nolan and Scot Kaufman and everybody at WUSF in Tampa, especially for the Cuban sandwiches. And thanks to our fantastic audience here at the Straz Center. Thanks to all of you for listening at home. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you week.

(APPLAUSE)

