Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Uber Brings Its Food Delivery Service To More Cities Around The World

Published September 30, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
A delivery man brings ordered food during a press conference of UberEats, which opens in Tokyo on Thursday, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
A delivery man brings ordered food during a press conference of UberEats, which opens in Tokyo on Thursday, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Uber is expanding its food delivery service, UberEats, planning to expand to at least 22 more countries in the next few months.

The delivery service launched in London and a few U.S. cities in the spring and summer, and this week began operating in Amsterdam, Dubai, Johannesburg and Tokyo. UberEats plans to be up and running in Stockholm, Jakarta, Bangkok and other cities within months.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks with Eric Auchard, Reuters’s chief technology correspondent for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, about why Uber is getting into the food delivery business.

Guest

Eric Auchard, Europe, Middle East and Africa chief technology correspondent for Reuters. He tweets @auchard.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.