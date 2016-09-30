Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'Ash Vs. Evil Dead' Returns With A Gory Season 2

Published September 30, 2016 at 1:25 PM EDT

Ash Vs. Evil Dead,” the television spin-off of the cult classic 1980s films, makes its return to Starz for season two on Sunday.

Bruce Campbell plays Ash Williams, a comical-yet-flawed character who returns to his hometown to fight evil. The series includes violent scenes that have no shortage of blood and gore for viewers, but how far is too far?

NPR’s Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the series’s return.

Guest

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic. He tweets @Deggans.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The photos shows actor Bruce Campbell, who plays Ash Williams in STARZ's "Ash vs Evil Dead." The season two of the show returns this Sunday. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
/
/
The photos shows actor Bruce Campbell, who plays Ash Williams in STARZ's "Ash vs Evil Dead." The season two of the show returns this Sunday. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)