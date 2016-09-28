Bringing The World Home To You

2 Couples In Love Attract Attention

Published September 28, 2016 at 6:59 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. As the Yankees fight to keep their season alive, one fan fought to keep his future alive. After dropping to his knee for a very special marriage proposal at Yankee Stadium, he dropped the ring. But after an embarrassing scramble on camera, he got the ring and got a yes. A different couple in New York's Central Park got lucky on their wedding day. Tom Hanks happened to jog by, stopped for a selfie and ended up in their wedding photos. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
