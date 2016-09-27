Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

University Of Michigan Displays Flawed Artifacts

Published September 27, 2016 at 7:45 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a celebration of failure. Archaeologists at the University of Michigan have organized it. They made a display of flawed artifacts. They show off stone carvings that cracked and ceramic vessels that warped. The curator says we can learn a lot from the mistakes of past generations and she calls this exhibit least than perfect.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Steve, I think that's less than perfect.

INSKEEP: Darn it, now I have to do it again.

GREENE: No, I'd just leave it.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories