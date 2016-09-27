Bringing The World Home To You

LA Rams Fan Trapped In Port-A-Potty

Published September 27, 2016 at 7:37 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, football rivalries can get a little messy. After a game, an LA Rams fan was using a port-a-potty. A Seattle Seahawks fan tipped over the port-a-potty - mean. But watch the Instagram video. In a moment of sports unity, a kinder Seahawks fan walks over and opens the door of the horizontal port-a-potty. Wouldn't call it friendly - he didn't wait for the guy to climb out, just walked away with a look of you idiot. Rams won, but the Seahawks are doing OK. Their season is not in the toilet. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
