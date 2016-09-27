Bringing The World Home To You

Colorado, North Carolina Debate Watchers Weigh In

Published September 27, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (left) and Republican nominee Donald Trump greet the audience at the end of the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York on Sept. 26, 2016. (Joe Raedle/AFP/Getty Images)
Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (left) and Republican nominee Donald Trump greet the audience at the end of the first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York on Sept. 26, 2016. (Joe Raedle/AFP/Getty Images)

In Denver, labor and immigrant rights groups threw a watch party that featured a Donald Trump pinata and Mexican debate bingo. Megan Verlee of Here & Now contributor Colorado Public Radio reports.

And young voters gathered in a Chapel Hill, North Carolina, bar Monday night to take in the first presidential debate. Jeff Tiberii from Here & Now contributor WUNC reports.

Reporters

Jeff Tiberii, capitol bureau chief for WUNC. He tweets @j_tibs.

Megan Verlee, reporter for Colorado Public Radio. She tweets @CPRverlee.

