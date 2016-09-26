Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Lesson For Motorists: Mannequin Doesn't Count For Carpool Lane

Published September 26, 2016 at 7:09 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. A traffic officer in California stopped a guy in a pickup truck. He had changed lanes too fast and was going to get a warning, until the cop noticed something else - a female mannequin in the passenger seat. She was wearing a hoodie and had no legs. The guy was trying to use the mannequin so he could drive in a carpool lane that requires multiple people in a vehicle. He got a ticket. He also apologized and promised never to do this again. So don't go thinking he's just some kind of dummy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories