Lesson For Motorists: Mannequin Doesn't Count For Carpool Lane

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. A traffic officer in California stopped a guy in a pickup truck. He had changed lanes too fast and was going to get a warning, until the cop noticed something else - a female mannequin in the passenger seat. She was wearing a hoodie and had no legs. The guy was trying to use the mannequin so he could drive in a carpool lane that requires multiple people in a vehicle. He got a ticket. He also apologized and promised never to do this again. So don't go thinking he's just some kind of dummy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.