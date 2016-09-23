Bringing The World Home To You

Goldfish Populate Australian River Like Crazy

Published September 23, 2016 at 6:16 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Something fishy is happening in Australia. Goldfish have been producing like crazy, all but taking over one river. Not the goldfish you bring home in the plastic bag - no, some of these fish are more than a foot long and weigh several pounds. A researcher tells The New York Times the river has seen the fastest growth rate of goldfish in the world. As for why - well, someone dumped their little pet goldfish in a creek around here 20 years ago. Goldfish owners, you have been warned. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
