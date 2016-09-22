Bringing The World Home To You

North Korea Accidentally Opens Access To Its Websites

Published September 22, 2016 at 7:28 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a glimpse of an unseen world, an exceedingly rare look at North Korea, its internet in particular. The famously closed society accidentally opened access to all the websites believed to be held in its servers. Researcher Matthew Bryant had a look, and realized that in all of North Korea, there are only 28 websites. One is a flight-booking site. Another appears to be some kind of social network simply called Friend. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
