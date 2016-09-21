Bringing The World Home To You

Air Cannon In Mexico Used To Deliver Marijuana Across U.S. Border

Published September 21, 2016 at 7:30 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with a footnote on building a wall. Walls and fences already exist along much of the U.S.-Mexico border, and someone across from Douglas, Ariz. found a way to defeat them. Mexican police discovered a van. It contained a 10-foot-long air cannon which could fling packages to the other side. An air cannon is a bit more sophisticated than the usual catapults, and the U.S. border patrol says a single cannon shot delivers 60 pounds of pot. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

