Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Bars In Belarus Urged To Sell Cow-Blood Snacks

Published September 20, 2016 at 7:08 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The former Soviet Republic of Belarus still feels Soviet today. The government props up state-run companies, but this is bloody ridiculous. A bar owner complained to the website Onliner about a letter demanding he sell Hematogen bars from a state health supplement company. The bars - apparently a hit in Soviet times - are made with cow's blood. The head of the company has defended the government, saying citizens should eat his Hematogen, not the lower quality stuff from Russia. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories