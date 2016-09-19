Official Says Arrest Made In New York-Area Bombings Case
A law enforcement official says the Afghan immigrant wanted in connection with explosions in New York City and New Jersey has been taken into custody following a shootout with police officers.
The official says two officers were shot in the encounter in Linden, New Jersey.
Authorities were looking for Ahmad Khan Rahami, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Afghanistan with an address in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti gets the latest from NPR’s Hansi Lo Wang.
