Dinosaur Saved From Extinction In Boston Suburb

Published September 16, 2016 at 7:07 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with the story of a dinosaur who found a way to survive. He's big and orange, and he's always stood at the miniature golf course in Saugus, Mass. Seemed the time had come for extinction. There's a development planned and the golf course is closing, but people wanted the dinosaur to stay. And a person involved in the new project says they are keeping him. The owner of the golf course says he is part of, quote, "our history." Who knew dinosaurs once roamed this Boston suburb? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
