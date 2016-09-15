Why This Year's Emmys May Go To Some New Names

Award-winning shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Veep” will be well represented at Sunday’s Emmy Awards, but some new names may collect statuettes.

“The Americans’” Keri Russell is looking for her first Emmy, as is veteran actor Courtney B. Vance, who gave a strong performance as Johnny Cochran in “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.” ABC’s “Black-ish” may also finally get recognized as a top comedy this year, though in an election year, Emmy voters may continue to award another solid season of “Veep.”

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from NPR’s Eric Deggans.

Guest

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic. He tweets @Deggans.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.