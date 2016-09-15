Bringing The World Home To You

Radio Play-By-Play Announcer Describes Game Disruption

Published September 15, 2016 at 6:20 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Years ago, I worked as a radio sportscaster and admired those who did it well. Westwood One's Kevin Harlan did on Monday when a pro football game was disrupted.

(SOUNDBITE OF RADIO BROADCAST)

KEVIN HARLAN: Hey, somebody has run out on the field - some goofball in a hat and a red shirt. Now he takes off the shirt. He's running down the middle by the 50. He's at the 30. He's bare-chested and banging his chest. Now he runs the opposite way.

INSKEEP: TV didn't show the action, but Harlan gave the facts until police tackled the man. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
