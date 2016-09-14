Bringing The World Home To You

Why Managers Should Try Saying 'Yes' More Often

Published September 14, 2016 at 1:20 PM EDT
Managers have many reasons to say “no” to employees, but it can be difficult to work for someone who always says “no” to new ideas.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with author and employee engagement expert David Sturt about why saying “yes” more often might be better for business.

Guest

David Sturt, executive vice president at O.C. Tanner and the author of “Great Work: How to Make a Difference People Love.” He tweets @david_sturt.

