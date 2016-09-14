Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Norwegian Metal Star Finds Himself An Unlikely Council Member

Published September 14, 2016 at 7:01 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Some musicians branch out when they get older - they become producers or put out an album of standards. The Norwegian metal music star Fenriz, now in his 40s, is going into politics, although not voluntarily. A friend asked him to fill out a candidate list. He never expected to win, and even posted a photo of himself posing with his cat and saying, don't vote for me. Apparently people loved the cat because he's now on a village council for four years. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories