Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

SAGAL: Now, panel, what will Apple unveil next? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: The iGone (ph) a tiny, smooth, white, state-of-the-art, fashion-forward tech doodad that does nothing useful so you don't mind losing it.

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: They'll unveil an offering of cocktails at their Genius Bar so you can get sloshed while you wait for the geniuses to reinstall a headphone jack in your iPhone.

SAGAL: Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: An app that sends a tremendous electric shock into a man's finger if he types the words she should smile more into an email.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Felber, Faith Salie and Luke Burbank. Thanks to all of you for listening.

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

SAGAL: This is NPR.

