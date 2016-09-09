Bringing The World Home To You

Social Media Buzz: From #AirbnbWhileBlack To Paralympics

Published September 9, 2016 at 1:25 PM EDT

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Femi Oke of Al Jazeera English about some of the stories that are gathering steam on social media.

They include the backlash against some companies that have used upcoming 9/11 anniversary for advertising purposes, response to Airbnb’s new attempt to stem discrimination and a Paralympian torchbearer who fell, and then got up, at the opening ceremony for the games.

— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) September 8, 2016

Guest

Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English. She tweets @FemiOke.

