Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Jury Selection Begins In 'Bridgegate' Trial Of Two Former Christie Aides

Published September 9, 2016 at 12:11 PM EDT
Bridget Kelly, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's former deputy chief of staff, attends a press conference in front of the federal courthouse on May 4, 2015 in Newark, N.J. (Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)
Bridget Kelly, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's former deputy chief of staff, attends a press conference in front of the federal courthouse on May 4, 2015 in Newark, N.J. (Bryan Thomas/Getty Images)

Jury selection began this week in the federal trial of two former top aides to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who are said to have orchestrated the traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge in 2013 known as “Bridgegate.”

Bridget Anne Kelly, Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, a Christie appointee to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, are charged with fraud and conspiracy for allegedly planning the lane closures as an act of retribution against Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, for not endorsing Christie’s bid for re-election.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with WNYC political reporter Matt Katz about the trial, and the implications for Christie in New Jersey and beyond.

Guest

Matt Katz, reporter for WNYC and author of “American Governor: Chris Christie’s Bridge to Redemption.” He tweets @mattkatz00.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.