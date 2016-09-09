Hot New Metal Credit Card Comes With A $450 Annual Fee

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the latest way to spend money you don't have. A new credit card is not made of lame old plastic. The Chase Sapphire Reserve card is metal. The click it makes when you set it on the bar is appealing. For that as well as travel perks, people pay a $450 annual fee. It's so popular Chase, ran out of the metal alloy. So for the moment, new customers are getting super trendy metal cards that are actually made of plastic after all.