Arthritic Elephant Gets Boots To Ease The Pain

Published September 8, 2016 at 5:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of sensible shoes for an elephant. Keepers of the National Zoo in Washington were treating an elephant with arthritis. The condition caused Shanthi to lean too hard on her front feet, so they eased the strain with boots custom-made based on digital scans of the elephant's feet. The boots are said to be size 20.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

What about the width?

INSKEEP: Well, the width is 12E. That's E, E, E, E, E, E, E, E, E, E, E, E. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
