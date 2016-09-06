Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Washington State Wildfire Destroys Sensitive Habitat On National Land

Published September 6, 2016 at 1:11 PM EDT
A makeshift fire truck puts water on a wildfire, which is part of the Okanogan Complex, as it burns through brush on Aug. 22, 2015 near Omak, Washington. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
A makeshift fire truck puts water on a wildfire, which is part of the Okanogan Complex, as it burns through brush on Aug. 22, 2015 near Omak, Washington. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The Range 12 wildfire in Washington State began July 30 and burned for days, blackening 176,600 acres of valuable habitat on the Hanford Reach National Monument. The land was set aside in 2000 by President Bill Clinton, and it’s home to desert species including the Greater Sage-Grouse, sagebrush sparrows and tiny burrowing owls.

Anna King of Here & Now contributor Northwest News Network took a look at what was lost — and what remains.

Read more on this story via Northwest News Network.

Reporter

Anna King, reporter for Northwest News Network. She tweets @AnnaKingN3.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.