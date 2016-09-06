There's A Long Road Ahead In The Dakota Access Pipeline Drama

Thousands of protesters have descended on a quiet part of North Dakota, occasionally clashing with security personnel over plans to build an oil pipeline under the Missouri River.

Lawsuits are pitting Native American tribes and environmental activists against the Energy Transfer Partners pipeline company.

Amy Sisk, a reporter with Inside Energy, discusses the latest with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

Guest

Amy Sisk, reporter for Inside Energy, based in North Dakota. She tweets @amyrsisk.

