Colin Kaepernick's National Anthem Protest Is Good For Jersey Sales

Published September 6, 2016 at 7:21 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The protest of Colin Kaepernick is good for business. The San Francisco quarterback has been refusing to stand for the national anthem, and his political act prompted some people to burn his jersey but also caused people to buy it. Dick's Sporting Goods reports Kaepernick's jersey is now the number three seller behind only Cam Newton and Tom Brady. What we do not know is whether people are buying that jersey to wear it or to set it on fire. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

