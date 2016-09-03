Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how will Hillary get back in the public eye? How will she seize that spotlight - Tom Bodett?

TOM BODETT: This might do it. She'll fly to Moscow, pants Edward Snowden, beat six Russian hackers senseless with a DNC coffee mug and come home with Putin's generous contribution to the Clinton Foundation.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: That'll do it. Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: She will release hundreds more formally undisclosed email strands about picking up her laundry and dry cleaning between she and Kim Jong-un.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Roy Blount, Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR: Asked to respond to a poll that shows that 52 percent of the voters don't like her, she says, well, I don't like them either.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Bodett, Paula Poundstone, Roy Blount, Jr. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at beautiful Tanglewood, Mass. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.