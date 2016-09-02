Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Remembering The Summer When There Was Ice On The Fourth Of July

Published September 2, 2016 at 12:52 PM EDT
Tom Kelleher is a historian at Old Sturbridge Village who has researched and written about the Year Without a Summer. (Brian Mann/NCPR)
Tom Kelleher is a historian at Old Sturbridge Village who has researched and written about the Year Without a Summer. (Brian Mann/NCPR)

This summer has been tough, with record heat, drought, floods and wildfires across much of the country. But in 1816, it wasn’t hot weather people endured. It was bitter cold.

The year came to be known as the “Year Without a Summer.” There was frost and snow all summer long, and it may have been a first taste of how a changing climate can affect peoples’ lives.

Brian Mann from Here & Now contributor North Country Public Radio reports.

Read more on this story via North Country Public Radio.

Reporter

Brian Mann, Adirondack bureau chief for North Country Public Radio. He tweets @BrianMannADK.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.