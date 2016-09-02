Remembering The Summer When There Was Ice On The Fourth Of July

This summer has been tough, with record heat, drought, floods and wildfires across much of the country. But in 1816, it wasn’t hot weather people endured. It was bitter cold.

The year came to be known as the “Year Without a Summer.” There was frost and snow all summer long, and it may have been a first taste of how a changing climate can affect peoples’ lives.

Brian Mann from Here & Now contributor North Country Public Radio reports.

Read more on this story via North Country Public Radio.

Reporter

Brian Mann, Adirondack bureau chief for North Country Public Radio. He tweets @BrianMannADK.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.