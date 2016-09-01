Bringing The World Home To You

College Graduates Weigh In On The Value Of Higher Education

By Robert Siegel
Published September 1, 2016 at 4:09 PM EDT
Throughout the last academic year, we've followed a group of students who graduated from high school a few years ago in Montgomery County, Md.,

Throughout the last academic year, we've followed a group of students who graduated from high school a few years ago in Montgomery County, Md., just outside Washington, D.C. We spent the last year talking with them about their choice of public, private or community college. Was the cost worth it? What is the value of higher education?

It turns out they're all satisfied customers. And among the most important subjects they report learning a lot about was themselves. Reconciling their plans and dreams with real life.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
