Perry, Lochte To Compete On 'Dancing With The Stars'

Published August 31, 2016 at 7:04 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote, there are no second acts in American lives. But he wrote that long before reality TV. Former Texas Governor Rick Perry already tried running for president. Now he faces his second act as a contestant on "Dancing With The Stars." The field also includes Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia on "The Brady Bunch," and swimmer Ryan Lochte - time for his second act after he was criticized for acting like he was robbed at the Olympics. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

