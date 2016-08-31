Bringing The World Home To You

Australian Senator Photographed Snoozing On His First Day

Published August 31, 2016 at 6:57 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A senator in Australia was caught snoozing during a long afternoon speech that opened parliament. Journalist-turned-politician Derryn Hinch showed up in the news slouched down, eyes closed. Photographers aren't normally allowed free rein in the Australian Parliament, a rule Hinch has been trying to overturn for years. The media should be able to see us in action or photograph our inaction. Despite the embarrassment, he says he stands by those words. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
