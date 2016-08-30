9 Senior Civil Servants Fired In Dubai After Sheikh's Spot Check

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When the ruler of Dubai showed up for a spot check of some of his civil service departments, it made for some awkward pictures that the government's media office posted on Twitter. Sheikh Mohammed was photographed standing beside a line of empty desks, which should have been occupied by high-ranking officials. The sheikh is known for spot checks, so they only have themselves to blame. That is, the nine senior officials who ended up sacked.