Remembering Juan Gabriel With NPR's Felix Contreras, Adrian Florido And Eyder Peralta

By Leah Donnella
Published August 29, 2016 at 1:26 PM EDT
Mexican singer Juan Gabriel performs at the National Auditorium in Mexico City last year.
As many have heard by now, Mexican music giant Juan Gabriel passed away on Sunday at age 66. Gabriel was one of Mexico's biggest superstars — a singer and songwriter who sold tens of millions of records and is adored by millions.

This afternoon, Alt-Latino's Felix Contreras, Code Switch's Adrian Florido and NPR correspondent Eyder Peralta will sit down to talk about Gabriel's influence: his music, his culture and the complicated relationship he had with his fans over the course of his career. You can watch their conversation here on Facebook Live at 3pm EST this afternoon.

Code Switch and Alt-Latino will continue coverage of Juan Gabriel this week with blog posts, podcast conversations, and more.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

NPR News
Leah Donnella
Leah Donnella is an editor on NPR's Code Switch team, where she helps produce and edit for the Code Switch podcast, blog, and newsletter. She created the "Ask Code Switch" series, where members of the team respond to listener questions about how race, identity, and culture come up in everyday life.
