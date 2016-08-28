Bringing The World Home To You

3 + 3 = 8? It Does In This Week's Puzzle

By Will Shortz
Published August 28, 2016 at 9:01 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle.
Sunday Puzzle.

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar 8-letter word. We're going to give you two 3-letter words that are somewhere in it. You tell me the full word.

Ex. WOO + WIN --> WOODWIND

1. VET + AIL
2. LEG + RAM
3. PEN + AGO
4. URN + OAT
5. PIP + ANY
6. NOT + ONE

Last week's challenge: Name a famous person with the initials B.S. and another famous person with the initials G.M. — whose first and last names, respectively, rhyme with each other. One of the names has one syllable and one has two syllables. Who are these famous people?

Answer: Ben Stiller, Glenn Miller

Winner: Becky Harter of Louis Center, Ohio

Next week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Sandy Stevens of Bandon, Ore. What one-syllable word in 7 letters becomes a four-syllable word by inserting the consecutive letters IT somewhere inside?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m., ET.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
