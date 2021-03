You've heard of "Beats by Dre," the "Oprah Winfrey Network," and Ophira Eisenberg's fragrance line, "Musty Top Notes, by Ophira." Put this knowledge to the test by mashing up the name of a famous person with the name of a company. If we said, "This California Gurls singer tries her hand at men's fashion," you'd answer, "Katy Perry Ellis."

