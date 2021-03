Andromeda Dunker, narrator of HGTV's House Hunters and House Hunters International, lends her voice to this game. For one day only, she'll be narrating House Hunters INTERGALACTIC. Andromeda reads a real estate ad and contestants identify what celestial body she's describing.

Heard on Naturi Naughton & Omari Hardwick: Power Puzzlers

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.