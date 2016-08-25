Bringing The World Home To You

Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

What's It Like To Compete In A 10-Day, 600-Mile Horse Race?

Published August 25, 2016 at 12:17 PM EDT

Last month, Here & Now spoke with a U.S. Air Force captain departing for Mongolia to compete in the world’s longest and toughest horse race. The Mongol Derby spans more than 600 miles and takes about 10 days.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti checks in with Capt. Tim Finley to see how he did.

Guest

Tim Finley, U.S. Air Force captain and first-time rider in this year’s Mongol Derby. He tweets @timandhonor.

Tim Finley, a captain in the U.S. Air Force, riding his horse, Honor. (Courtesy of Tim Finley)
Tim Finley, a captain in the U.S. Air Force, riding his horse, Honor. (Courtesy of Tim Finley)