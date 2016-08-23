Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Michigan Couple Gets Married Despite Tornado Warnings

Published August 23, 2016 at 6:27 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A couple in Michigan were set to walk down the aisle over the weekend when sirens sounded, alerting the city to a tornado. Unfazed, the couple went on with the wedding. As the groom told the Grand Rapids Press, the church seemed so sturdy.

And just after the couple said, I do, tornado sirens replaced the peal of wedding bells. And guests huddled away from stained glass windows. The tornado was close, touching down just 3 miles away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories