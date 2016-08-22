Bringing The World Home To You

Praying Mantis: The Answer To Kansas City Royals Fans' Prayers

Published August 22, 2016 at 6:20 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. In the movie "Major League," some prayer rituals were involved in the Cleveland Indians turning around their season.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "MAJOR LEAGUE")

DENNIS HAYSBERT: (As Pedro Cerrano) Bats are afraid. I ask Jobu to come - take fear from bats.

GREENE: As for the real-life Kansas City Royals, they have been surging since a praying mantis appeared in their dugout. The insect died. They found another, and they've kept on winning. Yesterday, eight straight - and they're now in playoff contention. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

