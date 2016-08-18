Man Banned From Ordering Pizza; Texas Cowboy Bypasses Drive-Thru

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "COMBINATION PIZZA HUT AND TACO BELL")

DAS RACIST: (Singing) I'm at the Pizza Hut. What? I'm at the Taco Bell. What? I'm at the...

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with an interesting combination of stories this morning. In Florida, a judge has ordered a man to never call for a pizza again. He was arrested for repeatedly pranking pizza joints, giving false addresses and costing restaurants money, which brings us to news that is related only because of this song. In Texas, a cowboy celebrated a good day at the rodeo by riding his horse into a Taco Bell. Ol' Hollywood was a little hungry, the guy said. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.