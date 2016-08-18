Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Host Of 2020 Summer Olympic Games Has Plans To Beat The Heat

Published August 18, 2016 at 7:15 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. From mysteriously green swimming pools to stickups at gunpoint, the Rio Olympics have been a bit chaotic. But the 2020 Games in Tokyo are shaping up to be a different story. The capital is super hot and humid in the summer, so Japan's government is busy installing heat detectors and a heat-stroke warning system for athletes and spectators. Plus, they're considering installing misters - nice, though, hard to compete with Rio's tropical beaches. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories