Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Library In Finland Sets Up A Karaoke Zone

Published August 16, 2016 at 7:12 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF JOURNEY SONG, "DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're a small town girl or just a city boy in Finland and you take a journey to the public library, you are now more than welcome to belt out these lyrics. No one is going to say quiet, please. At the library in Vantaa, outside Helsinki, they have set up a karaoke zone. It's for people who want to get over stage fright and learn to perform with no pressure. You know, it's for people who are (singing) living just to find emotion. It's MORNING EDITION. Sorry. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories