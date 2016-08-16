Library In Finland Sets Up A Karaoke Zone

(SOUNDBITE OF JOURNEY SONG, "DON'T STOP BELIEVIN'")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're a small town girl or just a city boy in Finland and you take a journey to the public library, you are now more than welcome to belt out these lyrics. No one is going to say quiet, please. At the library in Vantaa, outside Helsinki, they have set up a karaoke zone. It's for people who want to get over stage fright and learn to perform with no pressure. You know, it's for people who are (singing) living just to find emotion. It's MORNING EDITION. Sorry. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.