Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Author Kurt Andersen Talks About Life With Diabetes

Published August 15, 2016 at 1:40 PM EDT
Author and public radio host Kurt Andersen stopped by Here & Now studios at WBUR in Boston back in 2012. (Jesse Costa/Here & Now)
Author and public radio host Kurt Andersen stopped by Here & Now studios at WBUR in Boston back in 2012. (Jesse Costa/Here & Now)

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Kurt Andersen, host of WNYC’s Studio 360, about his 2012 novel, “True Believers.”

Its main character struggles with Type 1 diabetes, as does Andersen. He talks about the challenges of dealing with his disease.

Read more and see listener comments from our original interview in 2012.

Guest

Kurt Andersen, author of “True Believers” and host of WNYC’s Studio 360.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.