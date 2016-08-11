Crash-Landing Survivor Wins Sweepstakes Prize

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the story of a very lucky man, Mohammed Basheer, who works in Dubai. This month, he made a lucky escape. He was on a plane that crash-landed in Dubai, and he got out of that burning plane and then got lucky again. He bought a ticket in a sweepstakes sponsored by the duty-free shops at Dubai's famous airport and won $1 million. Says he'll use that money to support his family back home in India while he keeps working in an auto body shop.