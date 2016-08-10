Bringing The World Home To You

Murder Of DNC Staffer Prompts Reward Offer From WikiLeaks

Published August 10, 2016 at 12:11 PM EDT
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange addresses the media from the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy in central London on Feb. 5, 2016. (Jack Taylor/AFP/Getty Images)
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange addresses the media from the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy in central London on Feb. 5, 2016. (Jack Taylor/AFP/Getty Images)

After 27-year-old Seth Rich was shot to death in Washington, D.C. on July 10, rumors started that his death was linked to his work for the Democratic National Committee.

There was even the suggestion that Rich was the source of the emails given to WikiLeaks that embarrassed the DNC as its convention was starting in Philadelphia. WikiLeaks won’t confirm or deny that, but it is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction in the case.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Patrick Madden, a reporter for Here & Now contributor WAMU.

Guest

Patrick Madden, District reporter for WAMU in Washington, D.C. He tweets @Patrick_Madden.

