Rapping Norwegian Reporter Acknowledges He's A Big Usain Bolt Fan

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with tough questions at the Olympics. A Norwegian reporter attended a press conference with the great Jamaican runner Usain Bolt. Let's just listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF PRESS CONFERENCE)

NICOLAY RAMM: I don't really have a question. I just want to say I really love you, man.

(LAUGHTER)

RAMM: And - yeah. And so I just want to say (rapping) Usain Bolt, you're my favorite guy. I'm loving your moves and your feet and your style.

INSKEEP: The video shows Usain Bolt grooving to that beat and not complaining of media bias. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.