Donald Trump Presents Policy Proposals In Detroit Speech

Published August 8, 2016 at 3:06 PM EDT
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers an economic policy address detailing his economic plan at the Detroit Economic Club on Aug. 8, 2016 in Detroit Michigan. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
Donald Trump is planning to roll out a slew of new policy proposals in coming weeks as he continues to try to steady his floundering campaign.

Trump has largely avoided policy specifics in his campaign, focusing instead on broad goals.

Trump says that he will unveil a proposal to reduce the cost of childcare and increase choices for parents.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young recaps Trump’s speech before the Detroit Economics Club with NPR’s Jim Zarroli.

Guest

Jim Zarroli, NPR business reporter. He tweets @JimZarroli.

