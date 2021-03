We give contestants the first part of a common expression, and they give us the rest the expression. The twist? That common expression must end with a rhyming celebrity's name. For example, if we said, "Hey, Godfather of Soul! You know when you throw your cape in the air, 'What goes up...,'" you'd say, "must come James Brown."

