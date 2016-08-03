Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Dutch Man's Online Love Match Turns Out To Be A Missed Connection

Published August 3, 2016 at 6:11 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the limits of online dating. A Dutch man met a Chinese woman and decided to fly to China to meet her. He expected her to greet him at the airport, but she did not, so he wandered the airport for 10 days. He's now safely home, but his journey made news.

A Chinese TV crew found the woman who insisted she thought he was joking about his trip, said she couldn't respond to his text messages because she was busy getting plastic surgery. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories